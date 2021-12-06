Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

