Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).
Shares of AVRO stock remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
