Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of AVRO stock remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

