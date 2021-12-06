Analysts Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post $45.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the lowest is $44.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

EWCZ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 243,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $16,185,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.