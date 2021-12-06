Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce $441.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.70 million and the highest is $457.30 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $466.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

