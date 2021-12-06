Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

