Analysts Expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,219. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.