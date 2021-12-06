Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce $165.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.10 million and the highest is $165.79 million. Stratasys reported sales of $142.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $605.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 885,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stratasys by 92.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 389,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 84.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 1,968.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 497,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 473,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

