Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

Experian (LON: EXPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/25/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/18/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/19/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/7/2021 – Experian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,503 ($45.77) on Monday. Experian plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 43.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,313.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,083.39.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.