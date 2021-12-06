Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

Experian (LON: EXPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/18/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/7/2021 – Experian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,503 ($45.77) on Monday. Experian plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 43.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,313.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,083.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

