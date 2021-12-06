Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $81.00

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

APO stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,014,706 shares of company stock valued at $67,110,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

