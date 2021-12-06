Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $59.25

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

