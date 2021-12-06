Analysts Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT at $1.43

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of analysts have commented on CELTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.