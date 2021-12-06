Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Target Price at $14.64

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRHLF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 8,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.32%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

