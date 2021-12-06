Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT at C$19.39

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

