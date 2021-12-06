Analysts Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) PT at $7.80

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

