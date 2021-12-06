Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Target Price at €182.90

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €185.45 ($208.38).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($201.12) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €4.20 ($4.72) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €150.00 ($168.54). The stock had a trading volume of 60,901 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($279.78).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.