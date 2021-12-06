Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $211.42

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,816. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.86. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

