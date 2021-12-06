Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $60.22

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.51.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

