Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $253.44

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.44.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $205.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

