Analyzing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Atomera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 10.80 -$4.41 million ($0.09) -52.22 Atomera $60,000.00 7,854.42 -$14.88 million ($0.71) -28.66

Kopin has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kopin and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.53%. Atomera has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Kopin.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -19.10% -14.90% -10.16% Atomera N/A -43.84% -39.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atomera beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

