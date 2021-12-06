Analyzing Minim (MINM) & Its Peers

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Minim to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minim and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -21.17 Minim Competitors $695.62 million $11.16 million 38.97

Minim’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.26% -22.09% -4.81%

Risk and Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s competitors have a beta of 3.72, indicating that their average share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Minim and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 189 709 1228 44 2.52

Minim currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 126.38%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Minim competitors beat Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

