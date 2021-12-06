Analyzing Timberline Resources (TLRS) and Its Peers

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 798 3521 3798 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 68.99%. Given Timberline Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.92% -0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -4.12 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.13

Timberline Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources peers beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

