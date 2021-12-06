Analyzing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

CONMED has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.22, suggesting that its stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.47 $9.52 million $2.00 65.93 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

CONMED beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

