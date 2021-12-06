Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.80 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $647.24 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00007364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003756 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,819,391 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

