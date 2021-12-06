AntiMatter Price Down 21.5% This Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $371,378.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.