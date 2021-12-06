ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $91.93 million and $4.89 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.08 or 0.08336287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.73 or 1.00170678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00076332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 80,658,641 coins and its circulating supply is 80,532,396 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.