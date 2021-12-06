Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,603,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

