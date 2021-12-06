Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 256,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.59. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.