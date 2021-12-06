Applied Capital LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $231.29 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

