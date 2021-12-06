Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lifted by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

