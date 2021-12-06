Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages have commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Arhaus alerts:

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 268,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,101. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.