ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $93.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

