Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,759 Shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFLD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000.

NYSEARCA PFLD opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

