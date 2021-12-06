Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,471 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 721.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 641.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.23 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

