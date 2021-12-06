Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $116.56 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.73 and a 1-year high of $123.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.