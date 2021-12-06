Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 910 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $98.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

