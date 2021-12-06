Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.