Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,150 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $49.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.