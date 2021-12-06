Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPVU stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $44.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.