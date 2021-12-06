Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

VB opened at $217.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $185.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.87.

