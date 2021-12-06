Arrow Financial Corp Has $363,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $141.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

