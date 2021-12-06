Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $306.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $145,105,835. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

