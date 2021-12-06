Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 625 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after acquiring an additional 272,703 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

NYSE COP opened at $71.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.