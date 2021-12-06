ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ASML by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in ASML by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $771.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $449.12 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $797.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.03.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.