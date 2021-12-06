Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

