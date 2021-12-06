Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $685.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.42. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

