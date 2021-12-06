Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SBLK stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

