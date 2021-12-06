Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 181,761 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 82.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.95 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

