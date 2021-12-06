Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $59.51 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

