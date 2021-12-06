Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. 14,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

