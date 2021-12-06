Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.35

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Aura Minerals stock opened at C$10.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.29. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$768.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.84.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$126.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.